UB Law offers new professionalism certificate program

By: Louis Krauss February 25, 2020

The University of Baltimore School of Law is offering a new certificate in professionalism program this semester, intended to boost students’ résumés by showing they have participated in school events focused on technology skills for lawyers, the business of law and lawyer ethics. Assistant Dean Alyssa Fieo said the goal is to show legal employers that students ...

