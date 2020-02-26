Quantcast

As coronavirus concerns grow, Maryland hospitals get ready

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 26, 2020

Officials at Maryland hospitals say they have kept tabs on the growing coronavirus threat as federal officials warn that the illness’ spread in the United States is inevitable. So far, 57 cases of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by a coronavirus, have been reported in the United States. In Maryland, two people  have been tested ...

