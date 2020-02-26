Quantcast

BWI announces college internship program

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is accepting applications for the 2020 paid summer internship program for college students, officials announced Wednesday. The initiative will provide students with the opportunity to develop knowledge and skills while gaining real-world experience in a professional work environment.  The 10-week summer program, June 3 to Aug. 12, will consist of on-the-job ...

