CareFirst to cover insulin, diabetic supplies at no cost-share for members

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced Tuesday it will provide access to preferred brand insulin and diabetic supplies, such as glucometer test strips and insulin syringes, as a covered benefit with no member cost-sharing “fully-insured” plans. The insulin benefit change applies only to members in commercial fully-insured plans. Many large employers set their own health benefits and are ...

