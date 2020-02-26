Christopher W. Nicholson | Turnbull Nicholson

Christopher W. Nicholson, a partner at Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A., was selected as a Top 100 Maryland Super Lawyer for 2020 for his work in complex family law.

Nicholson is a compassionate mediator and skilled courtroom advocate with more than 37 years of experience who gravitates toward emotionally-charged family law controversies where his clients may fear that their interests will be unprotected by the legal system or their spouse.

He is a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a past chair of the Maryland State Bar Association Family. He received The Beverly Groner Family Law Award, presented in recognition of service to the Maryland legal community through dedication to the practice of law. In addition to being a recognized Super Lawyer, he is also a Maryland Daily Record Icon, a Best Lawyer in America and an AV Preeminent Rated attorney.

