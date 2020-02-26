Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals-Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Feb. 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Real Property; Homeowners assessments: Where lot owner defaulted on promissory note with homeowner’s association for payment of delinquent property assessments, circuit court properly dismissed association’s confessed judgment complaint against lot owner because such assessments fall within the broad definition of “consumer debt” under the Consumer Protection Act and because a promissory note ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo