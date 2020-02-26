Quantcast

Maryland Philanthropy Network moving to new home in Hampden

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020

A more spacious, flexible and accessible office location will mean new opportunities for the members of Maryland Philanthropy Network, a statewide association of more than 130 private and community foundations, intermediaries, corporations, donor-advised funds and public charities. The organization is moving March 1 to its new, bigger space at 1600 West 41st St. in Hampden in the Hangar Building, ...

