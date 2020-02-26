Quantcast

Mosby: Kill bill to hire prosecutors in AG’s office

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 26, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby called on lawmakers Wednesday to kill a bill that would provide $2.5 million to hire criminal prosecutors in the Office of the Attorney General that would focus on violent offenders. Mosby spoke before the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee during a hearing on the bill that sets a ...

