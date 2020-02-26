Patricia Livingston, Bryan Bessling and Travis Teal | Howard Bank

Howard Bank hired three veteran bankers to join its team. Patricia Livingston and Bryan Bessling have joined the company as vice presidents and business development officers and Travis Teal was named vice president and market sales manager.

Livingston has been a banker for 24 years, spending most of her career at M&T where she was vice president and commercial manager. In her new position at Howard, Livingston will work with local business owners, partnering with them as their businesses grow. She graduated from Lee University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in education and is also currently enrolled in a graduate program with University of Maryland Global Campus. She is expected to earn a master’s degree in management with a specialization in strategic planning in 2021.

Bessling spent 17 years at Bank of America before joining Howard Bank. As vice president of small business banking at BoA, Bessling was responsible for servicing small business customers up to $10 million in revenue, as well as finding and developing new clients. At Howard Bank, Bessling will be responsible for ensuring the growth and success of small-to-medium sized businesses and non-profit organizations in the Baltimore region.

Teal will be responsible for managing Howard Bank’s small business banking and retail branch divisions. He has been in the banking industry since 2008 starting as a licensed banker with Wachovia Bank and as a bank manager at Wells Fargo. Since then, he has held leadership positions at BB&T, SunTrust and Old Line Bank. Most recently, Teal managed the business bank division of Old Line Bank which included 11 branches with total deposits of $780 million. Teal, who is active in the Baltimore community, has been a student mentor teaching economic empowerment at Junior Achievement in Columbia since 2015. He has also served on nonprofit boards including Junior Achievement’s mid-Atlantic advisory board and the Board to Promote Self Sufficiency in Howard County, which focuses on economic stability for families and individuals in the Howard County region. Teal is a graduate of Leadership Howard County class of 2018. Teal studied economics at the University of Georgia.

