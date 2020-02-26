Patricia Livingston | Howard Bank

Patricia Livingston has joined Howard Bank as vice president and business development officer.

Livingston has been a banker for 24 years, spending most of her career at M&T where she was vice president and commercial manager. In her new position at Howard, Livingston will work with local business owners, partnering with them as their businesses grow.

She graduated from Lee University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in education and is also currently enrolled in a graduate program with University of Maryland Global Campus. She is expected to earn a master’s degree in management with a specialization in strategic planning in 2021.

