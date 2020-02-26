Sandra Kurtinitis | CCBC

Community College of Baltimore County President Sandra Kurtinitis received the Chief Executive Leadership Award for District II from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

Kurtinitis is an experienced and respected educator, administrator and author. A self-described “servant-leader,” she is resolutely committed to inclusive leadership and open communication, affirming her belief that the classroom is a far more important place on campus than the executive office.

Under Kurtinitis’ leadership, CCBC has made significant strides in improving service to students while strengthening its operational areas to best support instruction. She has brought strong central leadership across the college while fostering a collaborative, learning-centered environment throughout the institution.

Kurtinitis has received countless awards throughout her career to include one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs (2018), the Icon Honor from the Maryland Daily Record (2018), the Leadership Baltimore County Community Leadership Award (2017) and the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction from the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (2017). She is also a Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame Inductee (2015).

