The Daily Record honors Maryland’s Coolest Spaces

The winners for The Daily Record’s 2020 Maryland’s Coolest Spaces have been selected.
Maryland has a history of unique and interesting spaces from new buildings, to older, historic locations that have taken on new life in recent years.
The Daily Record received more than 70 nominations and our staff selected 30 winners. A special insert will appear in the March 27 issue of The Daily Record highlighting the winners and they will also appear in a special digital presentation on thedailyrecord.com.
For more information visit thedailyrecord.com/maryland-coolest-spaces/
2020 Coolest Spaces Honorees
- Ammon Heisler Sachs Architects
- Baltimore Child Abuse Center
- Clearview Group
- Clifton Mansion – Johns Hopkins Country Home
- Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Office
- Employment Background Investigations: EBI Inc.
- Filbert Street Community Garden
- Gamberdella
- Guinness Open Gate Brewery
- Herring Run Nursery
- Historic Trentham Mansion, Devaney & Assoc.
- Humanim, America Brewery Building
- Lord Baltimore Hotel
- McClintock Distilling
- National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care
- Notre Dame Prep School, Innovation Wing
- Point Breeze Credit Union Headquarters Lobby
- Quinn Evans Architects, Baltimore
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland
- Sky Stage, Frederick Arts Council
- TBC
- The Center Club
- The Forge, Dundalk Renaissance
- The Historic Paulton, Schochor Federico and Staton, P.A.
- The John and Frances Angelos Law Center, University of Baltimore
- The Temple: A Paul Mitchell Partner School
- Ulman House, The Ulman Foundation
- Vision, The Chazen Companies
- Visit Baltimore
- Yakabod at Union Knitting Mills