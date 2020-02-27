Quantcast

Proposed Md. digital ad tax is a tax on small businesses

By: Special to The Daily Record Carol Park February 27, 2020

For a state that routinely hands out millions in tax incentives to attract tech companies, Maryland likes to punish innovation by way of new regulations and taxes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo