Quantcast

Bill aims to make stricter storage laws for firearms

By: Capital News Service Fatemeh Paryavi February 27, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A bill in the Maryland General Assembly changes the language of existing law in prohibiting an individual from storing a firearm — loaded or unloaded — in a location where an unsupervised minor “could” gain access to it. Under current law, “a person may not store or leave a loaded firearm in a location ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo