Divided Senate passes bill extending protective orders to acquaintances

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 27, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – A divided Senate passed legislation Thursday that would enable alleged victims of sexual assault to seek protective court orders against acquaintances who allegedly attacked them. The Senate’s 30-16 vote follows the House of Delegates approval last week of a similar bill to broaden the existing law that permits alleged victims to seek protection orders ...

