Quantcast

There is economic, social value in Baltimore’s arts

By: Special to The Daily Record Sabina Kelly February 27, 2020

  What defines a flourishing community? There are the obvious contributors: economic prosperity, educational opportunity and housing affordability. Just as important as these three factors, and often overlooked, is access to the arts. Not only do theater, music and visual arts programs balance and enhance curriculum, the arts provide a host of strong economic and social benefits. According ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo