Towson student group: Rename buildings honoring slave owners

By: Associated Press February 27, 2020

TOWSON — A group of Towson University students is calling on school officials to rename two campus buildings that honor prominent Maryland politicians who owned slaves. The student group “Tigers for Justice” had collected nearly 3,000 signatures as of Thursday morning on its online petition advocating for the renaming of two dormitories, Paca House and Carroll ...

