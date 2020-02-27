Quantcast

Maryland Senate OKs banning discrimination based on hair

By: Associated Press February 27, 2020

The Statehouse building in Annapolis, (Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate passed a measure on Thursday to ban discrimination based on a person’s natural hair or hair styles.

The Senate voted 46-0 for the bill, which now goes to the House, where a similar measure has been introduced.

The bill expands the definition of race to include hair texture, afro hairstyles and protective hairstyles, which are designed to protect the ends of hair.

It includes a provision to clarify that reasonable standards for safety apply in the workplace.

Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, approved a similar measure earlier this month.

California, New Jersey and New York have passed similar legislation.

