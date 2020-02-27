Quantcast

New Energy Equity makes inaugural Inc. 5000 DC metro list

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2020

Inc. magazine Thursday revealed that Annapolis-based New Energy Equity is No. 35 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro list, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Washington, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a look the most successful independent small businesses in the D.C. metro area. Founded ...

