ADVERTISEMENT

STAFF ATTORNEY – CONSUMER FINANCE LITIGATION

OneMain is seeking a staff attorney with litigations experience in the consumer finance industry. This attorney should have a broad and extensive range of experience handling litigation matters in federal and state courts.

• Manage consumer litigation matters and a variety of other general litigation matters

• Responsible for all aspects of case management

• Research and analyze federal and state consumer statutes and case law

• Must have a law degree from an accredited university and be admitted to a recognized bar

• 3 to 5 years’ experience in consumer finance lending and/or litigation preferred

• Strong knowledge of federal and state consumer lending laws preferred

