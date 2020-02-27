Quantcast

February 27, 2020

STAFF ATTORNEY – CONSUMER FINANCE LITIGATION

OneMain is seeking a staff attorney with litigations experience in the consumer finance industry.  This attorney should have a broad and extensive range of experience handling litigation matters in federal and state courts.

• Manage consumer litigation matters and a variety of other general litigation matters
• Responsible for all aspects of case management
• Research and analyze federal and state consumer statutes and case law
• Must have a law degree from an accredited university and be admitted to a recognized bar
• 3 to 5 years’ experience in consumer finance lending and/or litigation preferred
• Strong knowledge of federal and state consumer lending laws preferred

