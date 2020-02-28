Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Services sales tax plan verges on ludicrous

By: Editorial Advisory Board February 28, 2020

In its quest to create a world-class school system, the Democratic leadership of the Maryland General Assembly is promoting full funding for the Kirwan Commission’s blueprint for the future of Maryland’s public schools, an ambitious plan that promises cleaning house of old-school and low-performing superintendents, principals and teachers and a new, Norwegian-style education system with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo