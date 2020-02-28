Quantcast

EDWARD BYRD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Right to testify -- Knowing and intelligent waiver Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Edward Byrd, appellant, was convicted of fourth-degree burglary and theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500. He raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether he knowingly and intelligently waived his right to testify, ...

