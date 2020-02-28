Quantcast

GWENDOLYN PINDELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Driving under the influence Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Gwendolyn Pindell, appellant, was convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol. Her sole claim on appeal is that there was insufficient evidence to sustain her ...

