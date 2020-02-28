Quantcast

Federal funding denied for Baltimore flood management study

By: Associated Press February 28, 2020

A $3.2 million study that was supposed to evaluate Baltimore's risk of storm flooding was suspended after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to secure federal funding.

