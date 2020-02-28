Quantcast

3 Maryland officers, prosecutor on leave amid investigation

By: Associated Press February 28, 2020

Three police officers and a prosecutor in Maryland have been placed on leave as the state's attorney's office investigates allegations they failed to disclose evidence during a criminal investigation nearly a decade ago.

