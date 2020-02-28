Quantcast

RONALD GOINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2020

Criminal procedure-- Hearsay -- Out-of-court statement A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Ronald Goins, appellant, of illegal possession of an assault weapon, for which the court sentenced him to a three-year term of imprisonment. Mr. Goins raises one question on appeal: “Did the trial court err by allowing the State to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo