Senate preliminarily approves bill giving foster parents right to intervene

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – The Senate could vote as early as Monday on legislation that would give foster parents, often treated as mere witnesses in placement decisions regarding children in need of assistance (CINA), the right to intervene in the court cases where those decisions are made provided they have been parenting the youngster for at least ...

