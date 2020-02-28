Quantcast

Sheriff, state trooper hailed after saving exonerated man’s life

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 28, 2020

A Maryland state trooper and the sheriff of Frederick County are being hailed as heroes after they worked to save the life of an exonerated man who was in Annapolis to testify in favor of a bill to set compensation for wrongly convicted people. Walter Lomax, who spent nearly 40 years in prison for a murder ...

