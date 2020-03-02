Quantcast

CCBC’s Center for Business Innovation awards $62,500 in business plan competition

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2020

The Community College of Baltimore County Center for Business  Innovation’s Business Plan Competition (CBI) awarded $62,500 collectively to young entrepreneurs seeking startup capital for their fledgling business, officials announced Monday. The competition offered the most prize money in its seven-year history this year, aided by a more than $1 million grant from the Philip E. and Carole ...

