Dr. Joshua J. Lim | Mercy Medical Center

Joshua J. Lim, M.D., a fellowship-trained surgeon, has joined The Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.

Lim specializes in minimally invasive procedures for conditions and disorders of the brain and spine, including brain aneurysms, degenerative disc diseases, spinal deformities, as well as brain and spine oncology.

He earned his medical degree from State University of New York, Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY; completed his residency in the Division of Neurological Surgery at the University of Minnesota, and his Spine Fellowship with the Division of Neurological Surgery at Johns Hopkins University.

Lim sees patients on Mercy’s downtown Baltimore campus and offers hours at a Mercy’s community physician sites in Columbia and Reisterstown.

