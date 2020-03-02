Quantcast

Md. business groups denounce plan to expand sales tax

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 2, 2020

ANNAPOLIS —  Members of more than 30 organizations and professional groups descended on the state capital Monday in opposition to a proposal that would expand the state's sales tax on their businesses. The proposal would add billions of dollars to the state's coffers at a time when Democratic lawmakers are scrambling to figure out how to ...

