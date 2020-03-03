Quantcast

Alex Barrett | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020

barrett-alex-continental-realtyAlex Barrett was hired as senior property manager in the commercial division at Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

She formerly worked for MRP Realty as a property manager.

In her new role, Barrett will direct all day-to-day management property and asset management functions for the CRC portfolio of retail shopping centers situated throughout Maryland, Florida and Georgia. This includes overseeing third-party management companies, overseeing tenant relations activities, analyzing and preparing budgets and executing programs that assure the long-term value of each asset.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo