Alex Barrett | Continental Realty Corp.

Alex Barrett was hired as senior property manager in the commercial division at Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

She formerly worked for MRP Realty as a property manager.

In her new role, Barrett will direct all day-to-day management property and asset management functions for the CRC portfolio of retail shopping centers situated throughout Maryland, Florida and Georgia. This includes overseeing third-party management companies, overseeing tenant relations activities, analyzing and preparing budgets and executing programs that assure the long-term value of each asset.

