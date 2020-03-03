Quantcast

DANIEL LEE JAMES CORY KNIGHT ANTONIO DOMINIQUE MCCLENNON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020

Criminal Procedure -- Joint defendants -- Severance In this consolidated appeal, appellants, Daniel James, Cory Knight, and Antonio McClennon, challenge their convictions for first-degree and second-degree assault, armed carjacking, carjacking, conspiracy to commit armed carjacking, and use of handgun in the commission of a felony. The convictions resulted from a trial in which the appellants were ...

