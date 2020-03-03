Quantcast

FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE, LODGE 35, ET AL. v. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020

Administrative law -- Application for disability benefits -- Effect of death This appeal concerns the applications of two Montgomery County police officers for “non-service-connected disability” retirement benefits. Both officers submitted their applications shortly before their deaths. When the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 35, Inc. (the “FOP”), inquired about the status of the officers’ applications ...

