Lexington Market Inc. seeks East Market overhaul proposals

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 3, 2020

Lexington Market Inc.’s board is seeking proposals to redevelop the East Market building that dates back to 1952. Lexington Market Inc. wants to begin work on the 66,869-square-foot building in late 2021 after Seawall Development delivers the new $40 million Lexington Market on the lot next door. City officials said they planned on issuing a request ...

