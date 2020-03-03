Quantcast

Maryland lawmaker charged with driving under the influence

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor March 3, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland state legislator has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said Monday. Del. Jay Walker was charged after a traffic stop early Sunday in Waldorf, Maryland, the Charles County sheriff's office said. Authorities say Walker exited the parking lot of a business and failed to yield the right of way, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo