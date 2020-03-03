Quantcast

Md. measure would usher in zero-emission transit buses

By: Capital News Service Hugh Garbrick March 3, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland could begin replacing old diesel and hybrid state-operated transit buses with electric and zero-emission ones no earlier than July 2022 if a bill passes the General Assembly, jolting Maryland’s fleet into the future. Gov. Larry Hogan, R, set a goal for Maryland’s bus fleet to be 50% zero-emission by 2030, laid out in ...

