Montgomery Co. attorney is disbarred for multiple rule violations

By: Louis Krauss March 3, 2020

Montgomery County attorney William Clark Planta has been disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals, which found that Planta was consistently unprepared for and late to hearings and that he misappropriated client funds in five cases. Planta, who was admitted to the Maryland bar in 1998, had maintained an office in Montgomery County. The court on ...

