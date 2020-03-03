Sam Guedouar | Roland Park Place

Sam Guedouar was named president of Roland Park Place, Baltimore’s only nonprofit accredited continuing care retirement community.

With a strong background in hospitality, Guedouar has nearly 10 years of experience leading continuing care retirement communities, most recently in Fort Myers, Florida.

Preceding his profession in the health care industry, Guedouar held a long career in hospitality, serving as the general manager to numerous upscale and luxury hotels throughout the United States.

Guedouar holds a master’s degree in health care administration from Utica College and a bachelor’s degree in community and health services from the State University of New York, as well as a degree in hospitality and tourism from the University of Paris, Sorbonne.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.