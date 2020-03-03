Quantcast

Supreme Court debates presidential power on Super Tuesday

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko March 3, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to make it easier for the president to fire the head of the agency that enforces federal consumer financial laws, a decision that could ultimately affect a vast range of agencies. The high court was hearing arguments in a case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo