AIS Healthcare acquires Hunt Valley PharmaLAB

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020

AIS Healthcare acquired Hunt Valley PharmaLAB Wednesday, a 503A compounding pharmacy focused on ophthalmology medications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunt Valley provides patient-specific medications for patients undergoing eye surgery or suffering from chronic and complex conditions, such as dry eye. The pharmacy currently serves more than 6,700 patients in 15 states. Using Hunt Valley’s ...

