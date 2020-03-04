Alex Silverman and Grace Clark | Profiles

Profiles promoted Alex Silverman to account manager and Grace Clark to account executive.

Silverman brings extensive nonprofit organization, branding and PR capabilities as well as two years of experience as a member of the Profiles team to her new role as account manager. With a personal passion for health, wellness, and activism, she oversees a portfolio of clients that includes the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, Art of Balance Wellness Spa located at the Ritz Carlton Residences, the Y in Central Maryland, Baltimore Homecoming and Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women.

Prior to joining Profiles, Silverman spent seven years working for Parks & People Foundation, a local change-making organization. She graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, where she received a bachelor’s degree in public relations and psychology.

As an account executive, Clark develops and implements public relations campaigns for clients including Kennedy Krieger Institute, Hotel Revival, The Hotel at the University of Maryland, Pet Valu and Pet Supermarket. She oversees media and influencer outreach efforts, coordinates community relations strategies, assists with social media content development and secures media coverage. Clark also provides photography services for clients and manages the Profiles internship program.

Prior to Profiles, which she joined full-time in 2019, Clark interned for WJZ-TV, where she published numerous articles for the CBS Baltimore website, and for Edie Brown & Associates, where she supported the promotional activities for various events. Clark graduated with honors from Stevenson University with a bachelor’s degree in business communication.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.