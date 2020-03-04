Quantcast

Baltimore defense attorney pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

By: Heather Cobun March 4, 2020

A Baltimore defense attorney pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstruction of justice for offering to pay a witness not to testify and threatening her with deportation if she appeared at the courthouse. Christos Vasiliades, a solo practitioner, is to be sentenced April 3 by Baltimore City Circuit Judge Philip S. Jackson, according to a news release from ...

