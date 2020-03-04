Quantcast

Harford County Transit LINK Named Md.’s 2019 Outstanding Transit System

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020

Harford County Transit LINK bus system was named the Outstanding Transit System for 2019 by the Transportation Association of Maryland. Harford Transit LINK was recognized in the areas of safety, operations, customer service, financial management, staff development, marketing, and community relations. The LINK was also named the Outstanding Transit System of the Year in 2017. Token Transit ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo