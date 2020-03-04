Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — March 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Law; Sentencing: Criminal Law §5-612, which unambiguously provides for a minimum penalty of five  years’ imprisonment without parole for a volume possession of a controlled dangerous substance, the maximum allowable penalty for violation of the statute is 20 years’ imprisonment; therefore, the defendant’s sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment was not illegal. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo