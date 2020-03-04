Quantcast

Lockheed Martin delivers 500th F-35 aircraft

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020

Bethesda-based global security aerospace technology company Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Office delivered the 500th F-35 in February and the F-35 program surpassed 250,000 flight hours. The 500th production aircraft is a U.S. Air Force F-35A, to be delivered to the Burlington Air National Guard Base in Vermont. The 500 hundred F-35s include 354 F-35A conventional takeoff ...

