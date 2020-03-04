Quantcast

Long-time supporter of judicial elections backs 80% solution

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – A former elected judge and staunch long-time backer of contested circuit court elections spoke Wednesday in support of legislation that would retain the right of Maryland voters to elect the trial judges but only in limited circumstances. Attorney William H. “Billy" Murphy Jr. told a Senate committee that he relaxed his position in order ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo