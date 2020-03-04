Quantcast

Man linked to white supremacist group seeks pretrial release

By: Associated Press March 4, 2020

A Maryland man linked by prosecutors to a violent white supremacist group is asking to be freed on bond while awaiting trial on federal criminal charges.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo