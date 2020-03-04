Meet the Women Who Lead Initiative 2020 class

The Daily Record is pleased to announce the group of women who make up the Women Who Lead Initiative class of 2020.

The initiative was announced at Leading Women in December and was open to past Leading Women winners. The group will participate in a yearlong program with access to our Circle of Excellence and Icon women leaders and participate in small-group conversations focused on topics that affect women leaders. They will also build strong connections that will help each of them make a positive impact across Maryland.

The class met for the first time at the Women Who Lead Legislative Summit in Annapolis Feb. 24. They will meet before the Women Who Lead networking series events, and also at the Top 100 Women event on April 23 and will be recognized at the Leading Women event in December.

Members of the 2020 class are:

Tara Doaty, Sage Wellness Group

Cara Frieman, Carroll County Government

Kate Fritz, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

Delora Sanchez Ifekauche, Cornerstone Government Affairs

Cheryl Knauer, McDaniel College

Kisha McCray, The Y in Central Maryland

Marianne Navarro, Mayors Office, Baltimore City

Cara O’Brien, The Law Office of Evan K. Thalenberg P.A.

Amanda O’Donohue, NYLA

Julie Reddig, Lerch Early & Brewer

Alicia Shelton, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

Alyssa Thorn, Kennedy Krieger Institute