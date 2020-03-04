Quantcast

Spending panel approves $2.9M each for 3 exonerees

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Three men who were exonerated for the 1983 murder of a teenager in Baltimore will receive nearly $3 million each as compensation for their wrongful incarceration. The payments to Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart, approved by the Board of Public Works, come as the legislature works to create a formula to compensate ...

